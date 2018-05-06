PICTURE SPECIAL: An evening celebrating the arts in Haddenham

Haddenham Community Junior School celebrated all things arts on Friday April 27 with an evening event for pupils and parents.
This new event was the brainchild of arts teacher Cathy Duncan and featured displays of pupils writing, drawings and paintings.
As well as the displays of pupils work, there were live music and dance performances from some of the students.
Local children’s author Steve Cole was in attendance and presented two pupils with awards for winning a 500 Words story competition.
Maggie McLoughlin and Freya Kittel were the recipients.
Pictures by Derek Pelling Photography.