EDITOR’S COLUMN: Wolverine and turkey fun at Whipsnade Zoo - and fingers crossed for a heatwave!

I hope you had a lovely Easter break - and that, despite the naff weather you managed to do all of the things that make you happiest. For me that was a trip to Whipsnade Zoo - where we got up close and personal with a range of beasts including lions, tigers, monkeys, some turkeys and goats and a hilarious wolverine which was determined to evade our gaze running around his enclosure. So now we learn that a heatwave is on the way - which comes as a shock for my family in West Yorkshire who are currently tackling their fourth bout of snow. The thought of a heatwave fills me with deep joy - but I must admit, I’ll believe it when I see it...

So this week we have some great news for democracy! Following a series of public consultation meetings, council bosses have said that they will delay planned changes to the provision of children’s centres!

This shows that collective action, the like of which has been led by Alka Dass in this case - really doews work, and we mustn’t lose hope on other topics too. Long may it continue, and let’s keep the pressure on if we are not happy with what is being proposed.

In other news we hear that the man who vandalised town’s David Bowie statue is still at large.

Police confirmed to us today (Tuesday) that their enquiries are ongoing.

A clean up has been done and it has been nice to see a buzzy atmosphere down at the site during trips to town last week - let’s hope that alll of those people tell their friends, and the interest continues in our brand new tourist attraction!

Content Editor Hayley O'Keeffe

Now that spring has sprung we are looking ahead - and would like to hear from you about any events you have coming up that you would like us to send a photographer to.

It could be that your school, club or organisation has something great planned - or you might just be planning to attend something interesting that you think is photo-worthy? Whatever it is don’t be afraid to get in touch!

You can email me at hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk or call the newsdesk directly on 01296 619718 - I’m on Twitter too @misshoknews