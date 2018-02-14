EDITOR’S COLUMN: Some Valentine’s Day musings - and a call to action on Aylesbury Vale roads

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! And if Valentine’s Day is not your thing - I hope that you at least enjoyed a Shrove Tuesday pancake or two yesterday.

Yesterday I spoke to my mum, and in passing enquired whether she and her significant other would be celebrating this most romantic of days? I received short shrift and was informed in no uncertain terms that it’s all commercial rubbish, they would not be celebrating, and they didn’t need a day to express their love for each other, because they love each other all year round.

Content Editor Hayley O'Keeffe

On the opposite end of the scale - a best pal of mine will be spoiled rotten in a display which could rival the last days of ancient Rome - so I guess we are all different.

My view on Valentine’s Day I think sits somewhere in the middle. It’s nice to get a card, maybe even a gift?

But do I want to be sitting across a cramped table for two in a packed restaurant while someone tries to pressure sell us roses? Hell no!

I’ve done that once before and once only - and struggling to make small talk with your date, surrounded by other couples struggling to do the same must surely be one of the circles of hell as told in Dante’s Inferno?

I think this year we will stay at home, maybe I’ll beat him at Monopoly and we can do what we always do of an evening, which is pretty ok thank you!

This week we are talking about traffic, and I think that it’s safe to say that talking about traffic is something we in Aylesbury Vale do very well.

Because come rush hour, it’s not unusual to be right back in one of those Dante’s circles of hell is it?

With Aylesbury Vale District Council working on its proposals for funding to make Aylesbury a garden town, I would call upon them to to consider infrastructure and roads in this bid.

A more joined up planning approach, which may come out of whatever unitary option the Secretary of State decides should help too - and I hope that the will is there within our authorities to put our roads network as a high priority - particularly given the level of new homes billed for construction.

You can email me at hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk or call me on 01296 619718 - I love to hear your views too!