Don’t be alone on Christmas Day - here’s your invite to share a festive lunch in Thame

No one should be alone on Christmas Day - and kind-hearted volunteers in Thame are making sure of that.

It’s not to late to book your Christmas Day lunch with Community Christmas Thame.

For the seventh year running, Community Christmas Thame aims to provide a lunch on December 25 for those who would otherwise be alone on the day.

The lunch, organised by Kerry Knight and Kathy Thomas, is being held at the Masonic Hall, High Street, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

The volunteers will pick you up and take you to the venue for the traditional lunch where guests can meet other people.

Kerry said: “We will have a fabulous traditional lunch waiting for you, crackers, treats and companionship.

“If you do know of anyone wanting some company on Christmas Day, spread the word. Or maybe they can’t get out themselves - we can bring the lunch to them too. Whatever the case, do let them know about Community Christmas Thame. We can take bookings all the way to Christmas Eve. No one has to be alone if they don’t want to be.”

She added: “We no longer require volunteers but you can donate on our Just Giving page or drop off chocolate oranges, Matchmakers, After Eights or biscuits in the box in the Town hall. Donations of prizes for bingo from local businesses would be welcome.”

Forms for guests are available in Sainsburys, Waitrose and the Town Hall and completed forms can be returned to the box in the Town Hall.

YOu can contact Kerry Knight on 07531 878435 or Kathy Thomas on 07747 095563.

Email communitychristmasthame@gmail.com and visit http://www.communitychristmasthame.org.uk