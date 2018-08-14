Dog show a highlight of fundraising day for Thame company

Thame’s biggest employer, Travelodge, has raised £7,000 for its nominated charity The British Heart Foundation at its annual ‘Red Day’ fundraiser.

The hotel chain, which operates 567 hotels, has raised £240,000 for the British Heart Foundation since it started its partnership last year.

The annual one day event titled ‘Red Day’ - after the charity’s official brand colour - was held on Wednesday, August 8 at Thame Football Club.

More than 300 people attended the event which included Travelodge head office staff, and their family and friends.

Staff pitted their wits in a range of fund raising activities which included a five-a-side football tournament, Travelodge ‘Crufts dog show’, The Travelodge Bake Off, treasure hunt and sports.

This year, being inspired by the World Cup, the company opted for a football tournament instead of the traditional cricket match. Eleven teams from various departments competed against each other and the winning teams playing the final were ‘The Chief Executive’ team, where Peter Gowers, chief executive played in goal against ‘The Sales’ team. The Chief Executive team won 1-0.

The ‘Crufts dog show’ saw 14 dogs compete for waggiest tail, dog agility, best fashionista, skills and walk to heel.

The best of show winner was Pippa, a five-year-old Australian Cattle dog, whose owner works for Travelodge.

Tom Edwards, Travelodge revenue director, said: “This year we are celebrating our seventh charity Red Day and we are delighted to have raised £7,000 in one day for our nominated charity, The British Heart Foundation. It was a great team building day that has helped raise our total for BHF to £240,000. I am incredibly grateful for the commitment, generosity and enthusiasm from my head office colleagues and our suppliers for making the 2018 Red Day a great success.”

Caroline Totterdill, director of philanthropy and partnerships at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We were overwhelmed by the dedication and enthusiasm Travelodge head office staff demonstrated at their annual Red Day for the British Heart Foundation. Their efforts were rewarded in raising £7,000 and pushing their company total to £240,000 for which we are so grateful for. These funds will play a key part to fund lifesaving research to help beat heartbreak forever.”

In addition to the fund raising activities, a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) workshop was held to train 30 new Travelodge staff members. Travelodge is committed to training all of its staff across the business in CPR. All of its hotel managers and head office staff including the executive team have undergone lifesaving CPR training.