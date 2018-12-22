Do you know someone amazing who lives, works or studies in Thame? You can nominate them for a Town Award

If you know someone amazing who lives, works or studies in Thame, you can now nominate them for a Town Award.

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Thame Town Awards, so it’s time to get your thinking caps on.

Who do you know who lives, works or studies in Thame and achieved something great in 2018? Or maybe you know an unsung hero who commits a lot of their time to volunteering or helping a worthy cause?

The Town Awards scheme, now in its 11th year, recognizes and celebrates people all around Thame who help their neighbours, support local groups or go out of their way for others to make our community a safer, more vibrant and happier place to live.

The awards are:

Employer of the Year

A new category to celebrate local employers that have gone the extra mile to the benefit of their employees and the wider community e.g. supporting community initiatives, offering opportunities and practising sustainability (employers can nominate themselves for this award).

Sporting Achievement

Do you know someone who deserves a gold medal for their commitment to a sports club in Thame? Perhaps a player or team who excels in their sport or someone who goes above and beyond to support their team from the side-lines.

Volunteer of the Year

Thame thrives on those individuals and organisations who selflessly give their time to help others in our community. From event organisers and fundraisers to friendly neighbours and volunteers, there are plenty to choose from but who do you think deserves to be awarded Volunteer of the Year?

Lifetime Achievement

This award is for those in our community who have made a significant contribution to Thame over an extended period of time. A friendly face who is always supporting community events and local causes, or perhaps someone who has provided many years’ service to an organisation or business in our community. This award can be made posthumously.

Service with a Smile

There are so many individuals and businesses who consistently provide a friendly service in Thame, but who do you know that should be recognised for it this year? We’re not just looking for shop assistants – we also want to hear about opticians, carers, cleaners and doctors, to name but a few!

Creative Arts Achievement

A person of any age who excels in the creative arts or contributes to the creativity of our town. This award covers a wide range of people – from the star of the show to the behind-the-scenes team and everyone in between.

To date, the Town Awards panel has awarded 60 Town Awards to local people. One of 2018’s winners, Vicky Wheeldon, was delighted with her Sporting Achievement award.

She said: “I felt proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to represent the hockey club and all the hard work a dedicated and growing group of people have put into it over the past 10 years.

“It was a treat to join the celebrations, and I enjoyed hearing about the other award winners’ stories and felt privileged to be there with them. You should nominate people for a Town Award because it’s a great way to recognise the unsung heroes in our community.

“There are so many enthusiastic people out there busy sharing their passion for sports, the arts, service and volunteering for others in our town. They are doing a great job and are helping to keep Thame a more vibrant and interesting place to live.”

Anyone can make a nomination. Visit www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk and complete the online form, or pop in to the Town Hall Information Centre and pick up a nomination form. Be sure to follow the Town Awards Facebook page ‘Thame Town Awards’ and on Twitter #ThameAwards to be one of the first to find out who has won a Town Award this year.

The nomination period starts on January 5 and runs until Wednesday, February 20. Please visit www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk for terms and conditions.