Do you know masked thieves who burgled Haddenham village shop?

A group of masked thieves ransacked a shop in Haddenham this week - and police want to know who did it.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the burgarly, which happened at around 1.30am on Wednesday at the McColls store in Banks Parade.

The thieves stole cash from an ATM, food and cigarettes - the shop was closed at the time.

The offenders are described as being a group of three or four people who were all wearing dark clothing, face coverings and gloves.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Francis, of the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are investigating the circumstances and I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident or who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area at around the time of the offence.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and are keeping an open mind as to whether this burglary is linked to any similar offences in the area.”

In July 2014 two members of staff at the same village store were subjected to a terrifying ordeal, when they were help captive by a robber who made off with money from the safe. A Thame man was later found guilty of the offence.