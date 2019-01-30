Discover more than 250 works of art at Long Crendon exhibition

An exhibition of more than 250 works of art is being staged in Long Crendon.

Spectrum, the art group from Long Crendon Baptist Church, are putting on an exhibition of members’ work on Saturday, February 9, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, at the church.

The exhibition will feature over 250 watercolours, produced by members of the 35-strong group.

Gill Esam, leader of Spectrum and an artist herself, said: “We’ve got a lot of talent in this group and we are thrilled to be able to showcase their work like this. We’re inviting the whole community in to see what we’ve been working on.

“We’ve got a fantastic collection of over 250 paintings, covering topics such as snowdrops, cottage in the snow, the old signal box, silhouettes, March hare and buskers. All the artists will be present at the exhibition so, as well as appreciating all the art, guests will be able to chat with the artists about their work or even enquire about commissioning a painting.

“Some individual artists may be willing to sell some of their work. We’ll be serving drinks and canapés - its going to be a great evening and admission is free.”

Clare Howard, from Long Crendon Baptist Church, is organising the Spectrum exhibition.

She said: “Its been three years since our last exhibition, so we’ve got a lot of paintings to choose from. It’s been a huge, but extremely enjoyable task selecting which pieces to show and then getting them mounted for display. We have such a lot of talent in the group. Even those who have only been coming a few weeks will have work in the exhibition. And a great variety of work too - I’m always struck by how, despite working to the same brief on any given week, we end up with 35 completely different pictures.”

Gill, a retired primary school teacher, is a member of Long Crendon Baptist Church where she has been running Spectrum for 13 years. The group is so popular that there is a waiting list to join. Spectrum attracts a wide variety of people, of all ages and abilities from Long Crendon and the surrounding villages. Artists of all ages and experience meet and spend two mornings a month under her tuition.

With a different topic each time, Gill demonstrates throughout the morning and is on hand to encourage and give individual help as needed. The group also enjoy occasional visits to art galleries and once a year Gill organises an all-day Spectrum session which will include lunch and a speaker, as well as opportunities to paint.

Gill describes the three-hour painting sessions as fun, friendly and relaxed with a group of artists / would-be artists who enjoy being creative together.

She said: “Some describe Spectrum as their ‘haven’, a place where they leave all their concerns behind as they come through the door. We see the group members grow in confidence as we share both struggles and successes as we paint together.”

More info from www.lcbc.org.uk/future-events.php