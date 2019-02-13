Discover more about Roman life in Thame when museum opens after winter break

If you have noticed some Romans in the Citizen’s Advice Bureau window in Thame you will be able to find out more about them from this weekend.

Discover how they lived in the town when Thame Museum opens after its winter break on Saturday, February 16 at 10am.

Excavations on the site of the Thame Meadows housing estate in 2015 revealed Thame to have been a thriving Roman settlement.

While full details of the dig are yet to be published, Thame Museum, in the High Street, is beginning to share what is known so far.

The museum has obtained some replica models to help. These include two Roman citizens, who have been spending some time in Thame’s Citizens’ Advice Bureau window, a farmhouse that may be similar to one in Roman Thame and a model of a working corn dryer, similar to several found at Thame Meadows.

Roman Thame had a significant farming community. The site of the Thame Meadows estate was a large Roman settlement with paddocks and enclosures, corn dryers, kilns, ovens and a stone-lined well.

Visit www.thamemuseum.org/