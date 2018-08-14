Defibrillator donated to community in Chinnor

Life-saving apparatus has been donated to the Chinnor community by a local house builder.

Bovis Homes has given a defibrillator to Chinnor Parish Council, which will be placed at the town’s railway station.

James Dunne, managing director for Bovis Homes’ Southern Counties region, said: “We believe defibrillators are essential pieces of kit for communities and we now have them located at all of our sites and in our regional offices. We hope that there’ll never be a need to use the defibrillator, but it’s reassuring to know that it is available, and you cannot underestimate how important this apparatus could be for someone.”

A defibrillator delivers an electronic current through the chest which aims to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm. The chance of survival decreases by 23% per minute following a cardiac arrest.

Liz Folley, Chinnor Parish Council clerk, said: “Chinnor Parish Council is very grateful for the recent donation of a defibrillator from Bovis Homes. To ensure that we have an even distribution of defibrillators, this one will be placed at the Chinnor Railway Station, Station Road. Thanks to both Chinnor First Responders and Bovis Homes for their generous support of this project.”

Bovis Homes is building in Chinnor at their Chiltern View location, selling from Parkers Estate Agents in Thame, and they will be opening the doors to their new show homes later this year.

