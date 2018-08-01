Debut single released for songwriter from Tiddington

A singer and songgwriter from Tiddington is to release her debut single.

Abi Farrell will see her song ‘Ivy’, a piano version, go on all major platforms on Friday, August 10.

The artist, who has performed at Thame Town Music Festival, recorded the single at Black Frog Studios in the town.

Abi has spent the past decade writing a repertoire of impactful original songs and amassing a strong UK-based following. Each song is a carefully arranged blend of funk and soul inspired pop, and Abi’s vocal purity and range has previously been likened by fans to that of Eva Cassidy.

‘Ivy’ will be released and promoted independently by the artist herself.

The track is described as a beautiful five-minute arrangement for keys and vocals, featuring soaring vocal riffs and cinematic production.

It was written during Abi’s time studying for a Masters in History at the University of Birmingham in 2015. With vocal lines and rhythms reminiscent of R&B girl groups, lyrically it discusses the experience of self-doubt and the struggle to silence it.

Abi’s live performances have included sets at London’s prestigious Jazz Café, Camden Assembly and The Troubadour, in addition to headline and subheadline shows in quirky central London venues.

Her next show will be on Wednesday, August 8 at The Underbelly, Hoxton, London, promoted by Hot Vox, where she will be showcasing an acoustic version of ‘Ivy’ and talking to fans about the release.

‘Ivy’ (Piano Version) will be live on iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music on Friday, August. To presave the track on Spotify, visit www.smarturl.it/Presave-Ivy