Date announced for opening of heritage railway and main line interchange for Chinnor and Princes Risborough

An opening date has been announced for the new Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway heritage and main line rail interchange.

The Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway (C&PRR) will become the nearest main line connected heritage railway, with a cross-platform interchange facility, to London when the newly restored platform is opened at Princes Risborough.

The steam railway will be under 25 miles and 40 minutes from Marylebone.

The 100% volunteer operated C&PRR has announced that following the latest project review of track and platform construction progress at Princes Risborough, the new main line interchange facility will open on August 15.

The inaugural train will be for guests who have supported the project, such as the Department for Transport with their £75,000 grant funded by UK Government in August 2016, and Network Rail and Chiltern Railways who have worked tirelessly in this period alongside C&PRR volunteers to make sure the project was completed.

Public services will operate in the afternoon of August 15 running as ‘The Watlington Flyer’ travelling non-stop in around 15 minutes each way for the four-mile trip in each direction. Tickets at the normal Adult/Concession/Child price will only be sold in advance - they will be valid for one return journey between Princes Risborough and Chinnor or vice versa, and they are on sale at www.chinnorrailway.co.uk

Until August 15, trains will only operate between Chinnor and Thame Junction enabling the final track alterations to be carried out at Princes Risborough. Summer Thursday streaming on August 16, 23 and 30 services will also only operate to Thame Junction.

Saturday, August 18, will be a normal operating day but with trains commencing at 11am from Chinnor and 11.40am from Princes Risborough, with tickets valid for one round-trip only.

From Sunday, August 19, and subsequent weekend operating days will be as per August 18, but tickets will be valid all day as normal.

C&PRR chairman Danny Woodward said: “We have carried out a lot of research into what the opening afternoon loadings may be, but the truth is we don’t know what will happen! We have been advised by colleagues in the heritage railway sector to expect up to a 35% surge in passenger numbers, so to make sure of travelling, intending visitors are urged to secure their tickets in advance via the website.”