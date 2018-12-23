Cycling coach from Thame awarded top accolade for lifetime dedication to the sport

A cycling coach from Thame has been honoured for his lifetime commitment to the sport.

Dr Gordon Wright was awarded one of cycling’s most sought-after accolades The Ramin Minovi Medal, one of many highlights at Pedal Power 2018.

Senior cycling coach and Association of British Cycling Coaches (ABCC) Fellow, Gordon, 76, is a longstanding member of High Wycombe Cycling Club, and former coach to World and Olympic Champion Nicole Cooke, multiple National Time Trial Champion Stuart Dangerfield and Peter Keen, who he coached as a junior.

The Ramin Minovi Medal is presented each year to commemorate Ramin, known as Ray, and his lifetime of commitment to cycling as an elite racer, and latterly as a coach and long-time editor of The Journal of Cycle Coaching.

Paying tribute, Steve Harrop, chairman of the ABCC, said: “Gordon’s contribution to cycling through his innovative training techniques broke the mould for coaching cyclists, producing both national and world champions. Many of these training methods have become the norm for coaches today, and Gordon continues to push the boundaries of coaching science.

“The award of The Ramin Minovi Medal was our way of recognising Gordon’s quiet but effective contribution to the world of UK cycling and to the coaching community as a whole.”

Gordon, who follows previous winners, such as Michele Verroken, anti-doping expert, Louis Passfield, academic and sports scientist, Mike Burrows, innovative bike designer, and Hunter Allen, power training expert, said: “I am truly honoured and deeply moved to receive this award.”

UK and international ABCC member delegates descended on this 46th Power Pedal, in Coventry, to hear a host of excellent and engaging speakers, full of upbeat and expert insights.

Gordon’s brilliance as a research coach was evident in his in-depth and moving talk about ‘Nutritional and exercise strategies to protect and strengthen skeletal muscles’, one of two truly ground-breaking speeches.

Triple Olympian mountain biker and coach, Oli Beckingsale, was equally enlightening in a vibrant, meticulous and engaging analysis of a lengthy racing and coaching career.

His opening talk ‘Event Preparation for 2008 Beijing Olympics – The Hardest Race of My Life’ detailed the innovative, thorough and committed training programmes it took to get to the top and now in evidence at his BW Cycling business.

Thought-provoking workshop sessions sparked debate including: recovery protocols by Paul Bromley, of Kurio Compression; high intensity interval training (HIIT) by ABCC member, Alan Bullock, and annual training plan assessments from the ABCC’s Mark Gorman.

Steve added: “The insights and research findings were quite sensational and ground-breaking, from Oli’s examination of the weight-gaining nutrition and strength work necessary to become a world class mountain biker, to Gordon’s examination of muscle and skeletal strengthening, including its applicability to more mature riders – this looks like a game changer on how to support an active lifestyle.”

The ABCC, including its annual Pedal Power conference, provides gold standard coaching information and access to a user-friendly pathway to becoming a recognised coach for all disciplines of cycling and triathlon.

This year’s conference research, including workshop presentations, will be made available free to ABCC members.

