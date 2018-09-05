Curtain call for next panto in Thame

Thame Players have announced that their panto for this festive season will be Beauty and the Beast.

The traditional panto with a modern twist has been written by experienced director and writer Ben Crocker, and will be performed on December 7-9 and December 12-16.

Ben comes from a theatrical family and is the son of actor and pantomime script writer, John Crocker.

Ben saw his first pantomime at the age of three and has been hooked ever since.

During the last 25 years he has directed over 70 professional productions, including 20 pantomimes.

Ten years ago, he started writing the scripts which contain all his knowledge, expertise and love of the art form.

A spokesperson for the players said: “They are very funny, fast moving and true to the original story.

“They are possibly the best scripts in the world - Oh, yes they are!

“Beauty and the Beast is extremely funny, full of action and great fun to perform.

Seeing Beauty with her Prince, Malabelle the wicked witch turns him into a Beast and so the tale begins.

With many hurdles to overcome Beauty is finally reunited with her Prince and all is right with the world.”

The players says this is a pantomime for all the family to enjoy at Christmas.

Classic characters such as the Dame, the Principal Boy and a female blacksmith will be appearing so this is a traditional pantomime with a modern twist which is suitable for the whole family.

It will be staged at The Players Theatre, Nelson Street, Thame OX9 2DP.

The show will start at 7.45pm, with matinees at 2pm and 5.30pm.

The box office will open on October 29 and tickets will be £10 with £9 concessions from Spear Travels on 01844 217228 or online at www.thameplayers.co.uk