Thames Valley Police officer sacked after biting woman’s nose

A Thames Valley Police officer, who admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm after biting a woman on the nose, was dismissed from the force yesterday (Wednesday).

PC Rebecca Barnett, who was based at Banbury Police Station, was fired from the force following a special misconduct hearing, chaired by the Chief Constable Francis Habgood.

It was deemed the conduct of the 34-year-old mother, of Wood End, Banbury, amounted to gross misconduct in that she breached the standards of professional behaviour.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “Barnett’s actions were very much below the standards expected of an off duty police officer.

“Barnett has been convicted of a violent offence and it would be completely unacceptable for her to continue in her duties protecting the public as a serving police officer.”

Barnett became involved in an argument with a woman at an event on Addison Road in Banbury while off duty on June 10.

The now former officer grabbed the woman, and bit her on the nose, causing a significant injury, which required surgery and has left the victim with permanent scarring, police said.

Barnett pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting GBH but not guilty to doing it with intent at Oxford Crown Court on February 28.

She is due to be sentenced at the same court on June 11.