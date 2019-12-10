Thames Valley Police officer dismissed for domestic abuse following misconduct hearing

A Thames Valley Police officer has been dismissed from the force for behaviour that included assaults, threats, humiliation and intimidation causing the victim to fear violence and experience serious distress that affected everyday life.

The officer was dismissed on Friday 29 November following a five day private misconduct hearing concluded that they breached the standards of professional behaviour.

The hearing began on Monday 25 November at Thames Valley police’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington, in front of legally qualified chairperson Mr Harry Ireland.

The hearing was held in private to protect the identity of the victim. The offending officer has also not been named in order to maintain the anonymity of the victim.

The officer faced allegations that breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Misconduct.

The hearing concluded that the officer subjected a former partner to domestic abuse amounting to coercive control over a protracted period of time causing an adverse effect on the their mental and physical health.

This behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

The officer was dismissed with immediate effect and their name will be added to the College of Policing’s barred list.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colin Paine, Head of Professional Standards Department at Thames Valley Police said:

“I’d like to credit the victim for the courage shown in coming forward and giving evidence in this case.

“Everyone working for Thames Valley Police knows the standards of professional behaviour that apply to officers and staff at all times; whether on or off duty.

“Incidents of domestic abuse are not confined to just physical or mental abuse but it is always completely unacceptable and will be robustly investigated.”