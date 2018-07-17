Police appeal after vehicles are damaged in Chinnor

Two vehicles have been damaged in Chinnor and police are appealing for witnesses.

The rear windscreen of a silver VW Polo was smashed while parked on Hill Top Lane, between 9pm on Friday, July 13 and 3.40pm on Saturday, July 14, but nothing was stolen.

A passenger window of a white Land Rover was smashed while parked on the same road, between 11am and 11.45am on Saturday, July 14. The offenders searched the glove box but nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses and also warn motorists not to leave anything on show, including valuables, when leaving your vehicle parked up.

If you have any information relating to these incidents please call the police via the 24 hour non-emergency telephone number 101.

Alternatively, if you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.