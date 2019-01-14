IN COURT: Who has been sentenced across Aylesbury Vale and beyond

The following people from Aylesbury Vale have been sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates Court between January 21 and 26.

Molly Sabato, 24, Rede Close, Aylesbury: used a vehicle on Tring Road, Aylesbury, without third party insurance. Fined £380. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £38 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 14 days.

Mihai Frone, 28, Buckingham Street, Aylesbury: drove a VW Beetle on Bradenham Road, High Wycombe, while over the alcohol limit. Sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months.

Also drove the vehicle without third party insurance and while disqualified. No separate penalties.

Jamie Towell, 23, Boarstall: assaulted a woman by beating. Fined £108. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £300 to the CPS.

Thomas Chapman, 39, Barnard Crescent, Aylesbury: theft from a shop - stole jeans and a jacket valued at £196.95 from House of Fraser. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Christopher Manning, 34, Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire: stole beauty products valued at £183.13 from Boots, Aylesbury. Sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Pierre Jacobs, 46, Siddington Drive, Aylesbury: drove a white Audi on Paradise Orchard, Aylesbury, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £1,200. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 16 months.

Jamie Edwards, 43, Downer Close, Buckingham: assaulted a woman by beating. Fined £123. Ordered to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Peter Gallagher, 27, Oving: drove a Jaguar X type on the A413, Hardwick, while over the alcohol limit. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Drove the vehicle with a quantity of benzoylecgonine in his system. Sentenced to ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 30 months.

Also drove the vehicle in a public place without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Failed to stop after a road traffic accident. Sentenced to ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 to the CPS.