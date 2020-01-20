IN COURT: See who has been sentenced across Aylesbury Vale and beyond between January 6 and 10 2020

The following people from Aylesbury Vale were sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates Court between January 6 and 10 2020.

Nigel Crook, 52, Wycliffe End, Aylesbury: drove a Toyota Yaris on Jansel Square, Aylesbury, with a quantity of a controlled drug in his system. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Lee Green, 39, Ravensbourne Road, Aylesbury: drove a silver Citroen on Griffin Lane, Aylesbury, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £346. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months.

Possession of a quantity of a class A drug (cocaine) at High Wycombe police station. Fined £346.

Claire Richardson, 44, Priory Crescent, Aylesbury: possession of a quantity of a class A drug (crack cocaine). Fined £40. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Alan Smart, 43, Springhill Road, Grendon Underwood: drove a blue Ford Fiesta on the B4011, Boarstall, while over the alcohol limit. Ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 29 months.

Lee Broomhead, 25, Barker Lane, Aston Clinton: drunk and disorderly behaviour in Kingsbury Square, Aylesbury. Fined £40. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Charlie Banton, 24, Great Western Street, Aylesbury: assaulted a male by beating at the Bell Hotel, Market Square, Aylesbury. Committed to prison for 40 days suspended for 12 months because of the seriousness of the offence. Ordered to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Naryara Martinez, Friary Court, Aylesbury: failing to ensure their child regularly attended school. Fined £146. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £200.

Mateusz Midyk, 31, Coxhill Way, Aylesbury: damaged the front windscreen of a black BMW valued at £50. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £21 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Clare Laker, 45, Coxhill Way, Aylesbury: stole a Valentino handbag valued at £115 from House of Fraser, Friars Square, Aylesbury. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Going to House of Fraser, Aylesbury, with a carrier bag lined with foil for use in the theft of the designer handbag. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £21 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Robert Lamb, 18, Shenley Road, Whaddon: had in his possession articles for use in the course of a theft at Wendover Railway Station - articles were red bolt cutters and an adjustable wrench. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Colin Parker, 37, Foundry Drive, Buckingham: possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis/cannabis resin). Fined £80. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

William Wright, 29, Cotmore Gardens, Thame: drove a Volkswagen Golf on Ellesborough Road, Buckinghamshire, with a quantity of two controlled drugs in his system (benzoylecgonine and cocaine). Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £275. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis/cannabis resin). Fined £183.

Sharon Crawford, 48, Carlton Close, Aylesbury: disclosed private sexual photographs and films on multiple occasions with intent to cause distress. Ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Amanda Attwell, 45, Arundel Green, Aylesbury: possession of a controlled drug of class A (heroin). Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the CPS.