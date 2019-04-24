Groups of men use weapons during fight at disused quarry in Chinnor

Police are appealing for information as they continue their investigation into a brawl at a disused quarry in Chinnor on Easter Sunday.

At around 4.30pm two groups of men, who are believed to be known to each other, got into a fight at the site, which is not open to the public, in the village.

Library image

Weapons were used by both groups as they threatened each other.

The groups then left the scene around 20 minutes later, with no reported injuries to anyone involved.

Police believe members from one of the groups were driving a white Peugeot van which came off the road and hit a grass verge on Chinnor Hill at around 4.55pm.

The occupants of that van then got into another vehicle which was driven away.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Huard said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or saw anything suspicious in the area of the quarry and the Ridgeway between the hours of 4pm and 7pm on Easter Sunday to please come forward.

“In particular I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident involving the white Peugeot at around 4.55pm on Chinnor Hill or who has dash-cam footage of the incident to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190119960.

“I would like to remind residents that the quarry is not open to the public and is very dangerous.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.