Fly-tipper landed with bill of more than £2,000 after dumping 20 boxes near Aylesbury

A Calvert Green man has been hit with a bill of more than £2,000 after dumping 20 boxes at Kingswood near Aylesbury.

Jason Fabian Hawkins, 40, of Brickhill Way, Calvert Green, was found guilty in his absence of dumping waste illegally following a trial at High Wycombe Magistrates Court in April.

The court heard that on October 25 2017 officers from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire attended a fly-tipping incident at North Farm Lane, Kingswood, off the A41 to the west of Aylesbury.

They found 20 dumped boxes which they traced to a company at Long Crendon.

The firm assisted the investigation and provided details for one of their drivers whose delivery round had not been completed.

When interviewed at a police station, Hawkins denied dumping the boxes.

However, further investigation of the circumstances eliminated all other sources of the waste and the case proceeded against him.

Hawkins did not attend the trial and was found guilty in his absence after the evidence was heard.

Hawkins did attend the sentencing last month and was fined £1,200 and ordered prosecution costs to be paid in the sum of £1,357.80.

A victim surcharge of £120 was also levied – making a total to pay of £2,677.80.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment and waste Sir Beville Stanier said: “Despite sustained denials, the court held this man responsible for dumping the goods he was meant to deliver.

“In the end, it was necessary to arrest him to bring him before the court for sentencing - the Waste Partnership is grateful for the support shown by the court and by the police in this prosecution.”

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Bucks County Council on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Illegal dumping can be reported at www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly