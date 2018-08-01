Child sex offender believed to be working in Aylesbury jailed for multiple sex offences

A child sex offender who committed several offences in Princes Risborough and Towersey has been sentenced to 11 years and six months behind bars after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against children.

Robert Robinson, aged 56, of no fixed abode, was sentenced after he was found guilty by unanimous jury of 17 counts of sexual offences against children.

He was believed to have been working in Aylesbury during the period of offending.

Robinson was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, six counts of indecency with a child, and five counts of indecent assault on a boy.

The offences happened in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire between 1975 and 2000.

Robinson was convicted on 20 June 2018, following a ten day trial.

He was arrested on 12 July 2016 and charged on 11 July 2017.

Robinson appeared at Oxford Crown Court for sentencing earlier this month.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Sarah Berry, of the Protecting Vulnerable People Investigation Unit said: “Robinson is a dangerous offender who committed sexual offences against children spanning over a number of decades, and his offending started when he was a teenager.

“Robinson never admitted to his horrific offences, his defence being that the complaints made against him were made up.

“Robinson never offered any evidence to support this.

“I am pleased that Robinson is now behind bars and I would like to thank the victims for their courage and strength in standing up to their abuser.

“This case illustrates that time is not a barrier when it comes to obtaining justice for victims of sexual abuse.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim to please call Thames Valley Police on 101 or you can report online at our website, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Following the verdict one of the brave victims who came forward told the Herald: “Because of the long time periods between these crimes, there must be other victims out there and I’d encourage them to get in touch with the police, to gain that closure in which they can move on with their lives.

“The police have a fantastic support network and they won’t be alone.

“Two of the victims intially made a complaint in 2001 but the police didn’t feel they had enough evidence to charge him, and it wasn’t until I came forward that they were able to get this vile perpetrator put to justice.”