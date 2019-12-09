CCTV images released as police hunt men who carried out deceptive theft in Thame

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to following a theft in nearby Thame.

At around 12.50pm on Tuesday 5 November, the victim, a woman in her 70s, was watched by a man as she used her chip and pin card to pay for her shopping in Waitrose, Thame. He then followed her out of the shop and waited until she got into her vehicle before getting her attention to tell her someone had hit the back of her car and that he would show her the damage.

Police want to speak to these two men

Whilst she was out of the vehicle her bag was left unattended on the passenger seat, where another offender took the purse containing her cards.

The offenders then used the victim’s cards to withdraw cash and purchase goods.

Investigating Officer PC Julie Nutland, based at Didcot police station said: “I am keen to identify the men in these images as I believe they may have information to help our investigation.

“If you recognise these men, or believe it could be you, please get in touch by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43190345211.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”