Cream teas sell out at flower and crafts festival in Chinnor

A total of £2,192 was raised at a flower and crafts festival held at St Andrew’s Church, Chinnor.

Visitors could admire TV-themed displays and enjoy cream teas over the weekend of Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, taking place alongside Chinnor Open Gardens.

The event was expanded again this year by showcasing displays of local art and crafts alongside the gardens. The church was decorated with flowers depicting diverse TV programmes such as ‘Upstairs, Donwnstairs’ and ‘Gardeners World’.

A church spokesmand said: “Congratulations to all the flower arrangers for their wonderful interpretations of the theme. Thank you also to St Andrew’s Church of England Primary and Mill Lane Community Primary schools for participating, namely ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ and ‘Blue Planet’ respectively. A big thank you to all the artists and crafters who shared their skills over the two days in the church as well as outside in the churchyard and the bell tower with the visiting public.

“Thank you to all who donated produce such as preserves, cakes and plants for the produce stall.”

Cream teas sold out on both afternoons, thanks to bakers Sue Greaves and Sara Higgs for their delicious scones and cakes. Thanks were also paid to the helpers in the kitchen, on the door and manning the produce stall.

The funds raised will go towards the maintenance of St Andrew’s Church, in particular the urgent repair of the stonework on the outside of the church building.