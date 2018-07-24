Coworkers' outpouring of support for popular Aylesbury mum-of-two as she battles cancer

Kind-hearted coworkers have banded together to support a very special colleague as she battles cancer.

Popular mother-of-two Sharon Finch, 45, who works at sales and marketing company Cosine in Haddenham, was diagnosed with the condition at the start of this year.

She has already endured a surgery and rounds of gruelling chemotherapy, and at the start of August will have a second more complex operation to remove a tumour.

On hearing the news of Sharon’s struggle - colleagues wasted no time in organising a string of challenges and activities to raise funds to give her a very special treat to look forward to as she recovers from the ordeal.

The firm set up a funding site to field donations - and hosted events including raffles, bake sales and silent auctions to raise extra money.

And this morning Cosine recruiter Catherine MacDonald - braved a head shave as part of the company’s morning ‘huddle’ meeting to help the company smash its £2,500 target.

Sarah Vaughan, performance manager at Cosine, said: “Big thanks go to Catherine, herself an amazing individual who organised the whole thing, from braving the shave to the crowd funding page, without her doing this we would be nowhere near the target we have achieved, as quoted by Catherine – its true from little acorns mighty oaks grow.”

She added: “Everyone in the company is totally on board and participating with the fund raising, as the crowd funding page states Sharon is our funny, special friend.

“We also use workplace (our office Facebook) to start posting silly pictures on there for Sharon to see when she needs a spirit raiser - even the people you’d least expect are posting pictures and it’s been fantastic.

“You only have to look at some of the comments on the crowd funding page to see the love.”

Catherine added: “Sharon is such a gentle soul, never a bad word about anyone, and always wishes the best for all.

“She is such an un-needy person and we want her to know that she is never on her own through this, we cannot be with her all the time but we are certainly with her in spirit and thinking of her all the time.

“We want for her to be able to look forward to something beyond the treatment and surgery, something nice. “

Sharon is currently in hospital in London where she will stay until the surgery date - supported by her friends, colleagues and family including her sons Cameron and Aaron.

And she said that she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

She said: “I just can’t express how much all my friends and colleagues at Cosine have done for me this year.

"The support and love from all has been outstanding and there are just no words to express how grateful I am to everyone.”

Sharon Finch is currently awaiting surgery to remove a tumour

Elise Rawlings from Zen Hair Design did the honours - and shaved Catherine's head at Cosine's morning meeting today

Staff all wore hats to work today to raise money for a treat for Sharon Finch

Cosine staff in their fancy dress hats - there has been an outpouring of love and support for Sharon as she fights cancer

Catherine MacDonald had her head shaved this morning by Elise Rawlings of Zen Hair Design - all to raise money to buy a special treat for colleague Sharon Finch who is battling cancer