Coull collaboration for Thame Chamber Choir

St Mary’s Church in Thame is the venue for a unique concert taking place early next month.

The evening of music is a collaboration between Thame Chamber Choir and the internationally-renowned Coull Quartet, one of whose members, cellist Nick Roberts, is a Thame resident.

The concert is on Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm and tickets are now on sale.

The quartet, together with second cellist Rowena Calvert, will perform Schubert’s sublime C major string quintet – considered by many to be one of the greatest compositions in all chamber music – as well as his early G minor quartet.

The choir’s contribution is a selection of Schubert’s finest part-songs, chosen from the hundreds that he wrote.

Tickets for the concert, sponsored by Blaser Mills, are available from The Book House, Thame, online from www.wegottickets.com, and at the door.

Tickets are £19 and £12, concessions £17 and £10, and include a pre-concert drink at 6.30pm.