Cool down and get involved with Christmas preparations in Thame

It might be scorching hot but its time to think about frosty evenings and Christmas in Thame.

Thame Town Council is looking to involve the community once again in the annual Christmas lights switch-on event in the town which will take place on Friday, November 30.

Residents are being invited to have their say on what attractions should be booked to attend the event. Search for the ‘Christmas in Thame’ Facebook page and comment with your suggestions on the pinned post by July 31.

Performance groups in Thame – singers, dancers, actors, and comedians – are all invited to perform at the event. Please get in touch with the Town Council if you are interested as space is limited.

Local traders and crafts people are encouraged to apply to have a stall at the event to sell their products. The food and gift market is a perfect way to start the Christmas shopping season and find unique presents, whilst supporting local independent crafters.

The council relies on the generous support of local businesses for sponsorship. Businesses can choose to sponsor a specific aspect of the event, for example the lantern parade, or choose a package from the sponsorship opportunities leaflet available via the Town Council’s website. Sponsorship starts from £50 and is gratefully received.

All of the event favourites will be returning, including a Santa’s grotto, mulled wine, live music and entertainment from local performers, the primary schools’ lantern parade, Christmas market, roaming characters, carol singing, and of course the big switch-on at 7pm.

More information about all of the above can be found at www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas. Please email info@thametowncouncil.gov.uk if you would like to be involved in the event.