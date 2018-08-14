Consultation launched on Green Living Plan for Thame

A consultation is being launched on the future of the environment around Thame.

Residents in the area will have their say on the Green Living Plan (GLP) for the town over the next six weeks.

A consultation process is being launched on Monday, August 20 and is expected to run until September 30.

Everyone who lives or works in Thame is invited to comment on the plan, which will shape the future of the environment in Thame and strengthen considerations of sustainability in future decision-making.

Drop-in sessions will be held over the coming weeks for people to find out more, meet the team and ask questions. These will be held at:

•Thame Market on Tuesday, August 21, between 9am and 1pm.

•Thame Town Hall on Saturday, August 25, 9am to 1pm and again on Wednesday, September 12, 4pm to 7.30pm.

A link to the online consultation survey will be available via www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/GLP, where you can also find out more about the Green Living Plan and view the draft GLP document in short and full versions.

Hard copies of the Green Living Plan document and consultation surveys will be available in the Town Hall.

The GLP has been prepared on an honorary basis by the RSA Thame Group on behalf of Thame Town Council.

The RSA Thame Group are a local group of Fellows of the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. They have been appointed by Thame Town Council as honorary consultants to assist in the creation of a Green Living Plan for Thame.

If you would like to know more, or get involved, please email consultations@thametowncouncil.gov.uk