Community prepares to remember as the 1918 Armistice centenary is commemorated in Thame

The Service of Remembrance in Thame will be taking place at the Memorial Gardens on Sunday, November 11.

The procession, which will include town councillors, members of the Royal British Legion and other community groups, will assemble outside the Town Hall at 10.30am ready to proceed to the War Memorial.

Following the service everyone is warmly invited to Christchurch for refreshments.

A copy of the order of service will be available to download from the town council’s website at www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/remembrance. Copies will also be available at the Information Centre and will be distributed at the Memorial Gardens on the morning of the service.

In the evening, a beacon will be lit at the War Memorial at 7pm as part of the national Beacon Lighting ‘Battle’s Over’ event.

The Mayor of Thame and President of the Royal British Legion will open the event at 6.50pm, and after the event Tay o’ Lay will perform music through the decades commencing with familiar songs from the First World War.

The church bells will Ring Out For Peace and the Last Post will also be played. Everyone is welcome to attend.

As 2018 marks the centenary of the end of World War I, a variety of commemorative projects have been undertaken around Thame. Almost 200 homes and businesses in Thame where over 300 servicemen once lived before going to fight in the war will display a poppy, or poppies, in their front window from November 1-12. The poppies, printed by Windles, have been coloured in and cut out by schoolchildren, scouts, guides, the Youth Café and Day Centre.

Poppies with a black centre represent those who did not return, and a white centre represents those who did. This visual and poignant tribute has been made possible thanks to extensive research by the Thame Remembers project.

Read more about the above and other commemorative projects in Thame at www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/remembrance.