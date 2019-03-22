Comedy duo bring Fringe shows to Thame

A comedy double bill is on its way to Thame.

George Egg and Tom Neenan will bring their latest Fringe show to The Players Theatre on Friday, April 5 at 7.45pm.

George Egg

Along with the comedy, there will also be some fundraising for Comic Relief featuring a special raffle with prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

George Egg will be presenting his sell-out Edinburgh show ‘DIY Chef’ which is essentially stand-up comedy with real food, cooked live on stage using power tools, and then the audience eats it at the end!

Jay Rayner of The Observer described the show as “Brilliantly funny” and The Independent said “The wonderfully talented George Egg is genuinely unique.” George is also previous winner of the Spirit of the Fringe Award.

Also on the bill is Tom Neenan with his hugely successful show ‘It’s Always Infinity’.

Tom presents the audience with a tale of male flaws and multimedia gags. It’s been described as a razor-sharp hour of character comedy from a supreme story teller.

The Scotsman thought the show was “Gloriously Entertaining… a highlight of my Fringe” and gave it a 5★ rating. The Guardian described the show as “Sustained and Consistent Brilliance”. It was one of the 2018 Fringe recommends by The British Comedy Guide.

MC for the evening is popular local comedian Andy Gleeks. Tickets are £12 and available from 01844 217228 or www.thameplayers.co.uk