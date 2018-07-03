Comedy double in Thame to showcase Fringe previews for Edinburgh

A comedy double bill is coming to Thame with Fringe previews for Edinburgh.

Top comedians Matt Forde and Ed Gamble will be on stage at The Players Theatre, on Friday, July 20, at 7.45pm.

Ed Gamble

Matt Forde is an ultra-topical comedian and star of Unspun on Dave. He’s also been seen on The Royal Variety Performance, Mock the Week, The One Show and Question Time.

Reviews have said that this is “possibly the best political comedy show on the Fringe” described Matt as “a first-class comic.”

Matt’s show is called ‘Brexit Through the Gift Shop’ so expect some up to the minute, hard hitting topical satire, including some excellent impressions of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

Matt is to join Absolute Radio to front the station’s prime time Rock n Roll Football Show (Saturdays from August).

Also on the double bill is Ed Gamble with his new show ‘Blizzard’. Ed is frequently seen on BBC’s Mock the Week as well as Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central and Man Down (C4). Reviews say “he is on irresistible form” and “a master of unlocking the humour in everything.”

MC for the evening is popular local comedian Andy Gleeks.

A spokesman for the show said: “It promises to be a great night with a chance to see two comedians at the very top of their game at our local theatre. The gig will be popular and is selling fast so comedy fans should get their tickets soon.”

Tickets are £12 (or £10 if 4 or more tickets booked) and available from Spear Travels, call 01844 217228 or www.thameplayers.co.uk