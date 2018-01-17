Comedy double bill arrives in Thame with Steve, Flo and Joan

An audience in Thame is in for a treat when a comedy double bill arrives in town.

Comedian Steve Bugeja will reveal his experiences working at a kid’s camp while Flo and Joan provide some musical merriment at the The Players Theatre, on Sunday, February 11, at 7.45pm.

Flo and Joan

Steve arrives in Thame as part of his UK tour. It’s 2009 and an 18-year-old Steve decides to spend his summer working at a kid’s camp in America, dreaming of red cups, beach parties and being mistaken for Prince Harry.

Unfortunately, coming to America doesn’t stop him from being notoriously terrible with children and even worse at talking to women.

Join BBC New Comedy Award winner Steve as he relives that fateful summer in his brand-new show Summer Camp, his third solo show following two critically acclaimed sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Musical comedy sisters Flo and Joan present a brand-new hour of dark, witty songs.

The duo, a hit at last year’s Fringe, have been described as a mix of Flanders and Swann, Flight of the Conchords and Garfunkel and Oates.

Tickets are £12, or £10 for 4 or more, available online from www.thameplayers.co.uk or Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame 01844 217228. Enquiries to Pat Shepherd at p.k.shepherd@btinternet.com