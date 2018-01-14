Coca-Cola to shrink bottles and raise prices due to UK sugar tax

Fizzy drinks giant Coca-Cola is to launch smaller bottles at higher prices.

The 125-year-old purveyor of sugary beverages has opted to offset costs and reduce package sizes, rather than alter its famous secret recipe as the Government’s sugar tax comes into force later this year.

Coca-Cola Classic contains 10.6g of sugar per 100ml.

The changes will happen in March – just before the sugar tax arrives in April – and will see a 1.75 litre bottle shrink to 1.5 litres; the price will increase by 20p.

A 500ml bottle, meanwhile, will remain 500ml, but will shoot up in price from £1.09 to £1.25.

“We have no plans to change the recipe of Coca-Cola Classic, so it will be impacted by the government’s soft drinks tax,” a Coca-Cola spokesman for the company’s European arm said in a statement.

“People love the taste...and have told us not to change [it].”

The company added: “As is always the case, our customers will have to decide the retail prices in their outlets. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke, our no-sugar colas, are not impacted by the Government’s soft drink tax”.