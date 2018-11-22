Christmas is welcomed in with lanterns and reindeers at Thame’s big switch-on

A spectacular celebration to ring in the festive season takes place in Thame next week.

The Christmas lights switch-on event, with the wonderful lantern parade, entertainment and some real reindeer will bring on the season of goodwill, on Friday, November 30, from 3.30pm.

There will be performances from nine local groups and special guests Rapunzel and Tinkerbell, Thame Music Academy, Stagecoach, Kiera Gabrielle, Thame Choral Society, St Joseph’s School Orchestra, Thame Concert Band and Thame Players. In the Masonic Hall is entertainment from Louise Jane Dance and Thame Youth Theatre?

The reindeer will be pulling a sleigh and this year will see the return of a bigger Snow Globe, and Santa will be in his grotto.

The food market offers personalised gifts and Christmas wreaths, scented candles and children’s clothing, plus competitions, giveaways and fundraisers – and plenty of refreshments. You’ll also find mulled wine served by Thame Lions Club and fresh crepes served by Thame & Montesson Twinning Association.

Back for the sixth year is the truly spectacular lantern parade in collaboration with Thame Primary Schools that will include beautiful card lanterns crafted by local printer, Windles Group. The parade this year will be led by the 594 Thame Squadron Air Cadets.

Join the countdown outside the Town Hall as the Mayor helps the lucky Runaway Reindeer town trail winner push the plunger on the town’s Christmas lights at 7pm. Join the carol singing, accompanied by Thame Concert Band, to round off the evening.

Follow the Facebook page ‘Christmas in Thame’ for the latest updates.

Thame Town Council wish to thank sponsors ASM Auto Recycling, CALA Homes, Kubota, Lucy Electric, Connect Scaffolding, Risborough Carers, JJ Plumbing & Heating, Fisher German, 3B Vehicle Hire, Thame & District Housing Association and Windles Group, and to everyone who helps make this event happen each year.

Fisher German will be creating a winter scene in their windows, to coincide with the switch-on, with a competition for families.