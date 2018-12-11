Christmas fun theme at contest for fencers from Thame

Young fencers got truly festive at a regional contest.

Fencers from Thame Duellists Fencing Club took a festive approach to swordplay when they took part in the Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire Foil Rally competition in High Wycombe.

The competition, which traditionally has a fun Christmas theme and is for mixed teams of all ages, saw 19 teams this year fighting it out, but in a lighthearted way.

Fencers decked out in Christmas decorations and costumes as well as their regulation fencing gear.

This particular competition goes out of its way to be accessible for all with some unusual rules – including the stipulation that if there’s more than a one-foot height difference between two combatants the taller one has to fence kneeling down, so the youngest competitors always have a chance!

None of Thame’s competitors were small enough to benefit from the rule but some found themselves kneeling down to take on the youngest opponents as well as having to fence normally against those their own age.

Taking part were Thame fencers Rebekah Seed, Celeste Cooper Ellis, Hal Seed and Oliver Barnes, who all took part in different teams.

Hal’s team, which had a pirate theme, ended up winning the event, beating the second place team 5 fights to 1 in the final round.

Rebekah’s team - the ‘Slay Belles’ - finished in tenth place and Oliver’s and Celeste’s teams tied at the twelfth spot.