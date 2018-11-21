Christmas card shop helping charities opens in Thame

A Christmas card shop raising funds for various charities has been opened in Thame by Councillor Helena Fickling.

This is the 13th year the Cards for Good Causes shop has been opened at Christchurch in the Upper High Street, and visitors are very welcome. The shop is kept open solely by volunteers and is selling cards for 33 national and local charities, as well as gifts, wrapping paper and gift tags.

In her speech at the opening on Friday, November 9, Cllr Fickling, who is the Chair of the Town Centre Working Group, said that the Cards for Good Causes shop was a brilliant resource for both the charities and the people of Thame, and she would encourage everyone to buy their Christmas cards and other goods at the shop.

The Charities receive a minimum of 70p in the pound on the sale of their cards. The shop is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm until the evening of Friday, December 7.