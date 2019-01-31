Children help create wildlife garden for retired people in Princes Risborough

Youngsters have been helping retired people develop their wildlife garden.

Reception and year 1 children from St Teresa’s Catholic Independent School in Princes Risborough became budding wildlife enthusiasts after visiting Churchill Retirement Living’s Chiltern Lodge development.

The children were invited by the lodge to help make its garden more wildlife friendly by adding a selection of bird bath, bird feeders, bug homes and hedgehog hotels to the development on Longwick Road. They were assisted by some of the lodge’s owners, and by community wildlife officer Kate Sheard, who was on hand to explain about the different wildlife living in the garden.

Katy Craker, teacher at St Teresa’s, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Chiltern Lodge and were fascinated to hear all about the different birds and bugs in the garden. It was a wonderful opportunity for the children to pop on their wellies and enjoy the outdoors.”

Yvette Christy, regional marketing manager at Churchill Retirement Living, added: “We were delighted to host the children from St Teresa’s Catholic Independent School and were grateful for their help in making our Chiltern Lodge garden somewhere really special for wildlife. The children were absolutely fantastic and we look forward to inviting them back later in the summer to see how their project is developing.”

Chiltern Lodge is a stylish collection of 36 one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments. Each apartment has been designed exclusively for those in their retirement years and has a number of safety and security features, such as a 24 hour emergency call line and a video entry system.

The development is set in landscaped grounds in a central location, just a short distance from public transport links, shops and all the local amenities on offer in Princes Risborough. For further information about the Lodge, call 01844 319 583 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk