Charity music events go with a swing thanks to a donation from Music in the Park at Thame

A music event held in Thame has made a donation to help adults needing support.

Music in the Park, Thame, has donated £375 to local charity Self-Advocacy For Adults Requiring Independence (SAFARI).

A cheque was presented to the charity’s chair, Michelle Diffey, and trustee, Linda Emery, by Chris Fram, chair of Music in the Park’s organising committee.

SAFARI will use the grant to help it fund music events. One of these was the SAFARI Christmas party, which took place at Thame Guides headquarters on December 2. The grant will also be used to help pay for an event next summer.

Michelle Diffey said: “Music gives so much happiness to our adults and is such a great leveller, helping the communications within the group.”

Chris Fram added: “Music in the Park is delighted to be able to make a donation to this very worthwhile local charity, which does such great work for adults with a learning or physical disability living in and around Thame.”

