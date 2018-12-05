Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc leads business community at event showing support for Thame Family Centre

Celebrity Chef Raymond Blanc led a delegation of over eighty local business leaders, gathered at his Black Horse Pub Brasserie in Thame, to show support for the now community run charity, the Red Kite Family Centre.

The centre provides a wide range of activities, support and advice services to all parents with children up to four years old in the Thame and Chinnor area. It also helps young children and their parents prepare for their school years which follow. Well over 80% of parents in the area make regular use of the Centre and the trustees are determined to ensure that the £70,000 a year needed to fund its upkeep is secured for the coming years.

As part of the evening, a new ‘Friends of the Red Kite Family Centre’ scheme was launched allowing the local community to provide support. The scheme is open to everyone and details can be found on the Red Kite Family Centre website at https://www.redkitefamilycentre.org/

Speaking during the event on Tuesday, November 20, Raymond Blanc offered his personal endorsement for the centre’s work and encouraged everyone present to show their support through practical and financial means.

Raymond said: “The family centre is heavily relied upon within the local area therefore it’s critical that the centre retains the help and assistance of all of us in this room and throughout our wider community.”

Amy Spicer, the family centre’s leader, provided a number striking examples of the real difference that the centre is making to the lives of many families with young children in the area ranging from children with disabilities through to a new mother with postnatal depression.

She ended by saying: “We want to be there for every family.”

Tony Stratton, Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, also attended the event and gave his support before thanking Amy and her team for the invaluable work that they are doing.

John Hulett, the centre’s chair of trustees, added: “With support from local business and the wider community we can ensure that the centre continues to provide this vital lifeline to families in our area.”