Cats Protection to open new shop in Bletchley and welcomes donations

A new charity shop is to be opened by Cats Protection Milton Keynes and District Branch in Bletchley.

The branch will be based in the final commercial unit on the Newton Leys development, joining Asda, Costa Coffee, Moore’s Fish & Chips, ZigZag hairdressers, and will open its doors on Friday, May 4.

The shop will sell a variety of second-hand clothes and household goods as well as bric-a-brac, children’s toys and books. There will also be a collection point for donated cat food, and the opportunity to enter the weekly Cat Lottery too.

Aimee Purnell Willet, branch co-ordinator, said: “The branch would very much appreciate donations and clean second-hand goods including clothes, books, DVDs, children’s toys and household goods. In addition, we would love to hear from anyone willing to volunteer their time to help run the shop and raise much needed funds for the cats and kittens in our care.

“Funds raised by the shop will help to pay for looking after unwanted cats in the branch’s care including food and vets bills, so we hope the local community see us as a cause worth supporting in the local area.”

Please contact info@mkcats.org.uk or 01908 984799 to arrange collection of donations.

Cats Protection’s Milton Keynes shop is part of the charity’s national network of over 250 volunteer-run branches, 34 centres and 110 shops that together help around 190,000 cats and kittens each year.