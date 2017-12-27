Cars involved in head-on Boxing Day collision near Brill

The emergency services were called to a head-on collision on the B4011 near Brill yesterday (Boxing Day).

The crash happened at 1.30pm on December 26 on the road between Piddington and Brill.

Fire crews were called to a head-on collision between two cars on the B4011 near Brill on Boxing Day

The three occupants had been able to safely exit the vehicles themselves before the fire service arrived.

Firefighters assisted South Central Ambulance Service with initial medical care, whilst also dealing with an amount of oil which had spread down the road as a result of the collision.

Thames Valley Police are now investigating the cause of the collision.