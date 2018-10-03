Carnival cash boosts school projects in Thame

The three primary schools in Thame have been boosted by funds raised at the town’s carnival.

The sum of £725 has now been paid into the bank accounts of John Hampden PTFA, Barley Hill PTFA and St Joseph’s PTFA for school projects, thanks to the generosity of peoplke who contributed at the carnival and fete, 21st Century Thame’s biggest annual event.

Lord Williams’s schools’s PTA also raised £1,151 on their Pimms stall independently.

Sharon Smits, chair of John Hampden School’s PTFA, said: “We are delighted with the money Thame Carnival has donated to John Hampden School. It formed part of the fund we used to buy a new Trim Trail for the children. The children loved taking part in the carnival as it enhances their learning experience whilst having fun.”

Deputy principal of St Joseph’s School, Fiona Dyer, said: “St Joseph’s had a wonderful time at this year’s Thame Carnival. It’s a wonderful community event – enjoyed by all. We were delighted to come first this year and thank everyone involved in making it a success – especially our fantastic school orchestra.”

A spokesperson for Barley Hill school said: “We would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Thame Carnival for their very generous donation. We thoroughly enjoyed coming together with the other schools and community to celebrate Thame. The money will help us to buy more fiction books for our library.”

Karen Shardlow, chair of Lord Williams’s PTA, was delighted with the support they received at the fete. She said: “We are really pleased to be part of Thame Carnival - a fantastic community event which has given us the opportunity to fundraise for LWS. Pimms proved to be a huge success and monies raised will be used to buy outdoor sports equipment for our students. Well done to the organising committee and many thanks to everyone who visited our stall.”