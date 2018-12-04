Campaigners for People’s Vote hold action day in Thame during nationwide protest

Groups campaigning for a People’s Vote will be out in force around Thame on Saturday, December 8, supporting a National Day of Action involving thousands of people across the UK.

The National Day of Action is being organised by activists and supporters from the People’s Vote Campaign, just days before a crucial vote in Parliament on the Government’s Brexit plans.

As well as in Thame, events are taking place all over the country, with thousands of activists and supporters involved. Street stalls will be set up in towns and cities the length and breadth of the country and this will be the last action day before Parliament votes on the deal on December 11.

Robin Storey of Open Britain Thame said: “People don’t just have to accept a bad Brexit, they can demand their voice is heard. The public needs to have the final say on this crucial decision because, in the end, only the people can really sort this out.

“Support is growing exponentially - there are now 17 People’s Vote grassroots groups active in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire – join an event this weekend and demand your MP backs a People’s Vote.”

There will also be eleven regional flagship events throughout the country, as well as a rally in Sheffield.