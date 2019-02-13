Call for last few swimmers to join Swimathon in Thame

The Rotary Club of Thame and District are appealing for one more team to attend the 7th edition of Thame Swimathon.

The now traditional fun and fundraising event will be held at Thame Leisure Centre on Sunday, March 3, between 11am and 3pm.

With the unexpected withdrawal of a team, there is a space left for a team of 4 to 6 during the 12:00 time slot.

Marius Ciortan, chairman of the Thame Swimathon steering group, said: “Thame Swimathon is a great event for families, school friends, work colleagues to raise funds for charity, swim for 1 hour and have fun. To enter is easy - get a team of 4-6 together, download the team entry form from www.thame.rotary1090.org, fill in the form and then email it to thame.swimathon@btintenet.com.”

All participants will receive medals awarded by Ann Midwinter, Mayor of Thame.

Teams have the option to allocate 50% of their money raised towards the charity of choice or 100% towards Rotary’s charities. In both cases all monies will be collected by Rotary Club of Thame District which will apply for Gift Aid as appropriate. Once this process is completed, Rotary Club of Thame and District will make a donation towards the charity of team’s choice, should this option be taken.

The club’s main charities supported during 2018-2019 are ROSY (Respite Nursing for Oxfordshire’s Sick Youngsters) and Thomley.

The event is possible due to generous local sponsors who kindly covered the swimming pool hiring costs: Thame Leisure Centre, Haddenham Beer Festivals Trust, and Aston Hearing. Most of the medals to be given to participants were engraved by Neil Merritt of Ignite Sport who sadly passed away in 2018.

Volunteers from Thame and District Lions Club, Thame Inner Wheel and Wheatley Park Interact Club will be supporting Thame and District Rotarians with the counting of lengths swum by teams.

Five teams for Barley Hill School of Thame will participate at Thame Swimathon raising funds for Barley Hill School PTFA.

Jo Sackett, Barley Hill PTFA Trustee, said: “So thrilled to be involved in the Thame Swimathon again this year. A wonderful event that the Barley Hill children thoroughly enjoy and we raise a pound or two for charity at the same time, fantastic!”

The event will also be attended by seven teams from Thame Swimming Club. Team Ice Cream of John Hampden School Thame and Wheatley Park Interact Club will participate again this year. A new team, called Team 50, which includes the family of Thame Rotary President’s family, will celebrate 50 years of Rotary in Thame and neighbouring villages. Another newcomer is Rapid 6 with pupils from John Hampden School in Thame.

The teams will appreciate any support via online donations. The My Donate links can be found onto the Thame Swimathon page of the Rotary Club of Thame and District’s website www.thame.rotary1090.org and on Facebook via www.facebook.com/thamerotary