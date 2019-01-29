New nail salon opens in Thame

A new nail bar has been opened in Thame by a local businesswoman.

Thame Nails was launched by Hong Duce during January, offering a variety of nail treatments plus pedicures.

The salon is at 7 Swan Walk, just behind the Swan Hotel, and opened to customers on January 15 .

Hong, who has lived in Thame for a number of years and has worked extensively in the nail and luxury sales business, is a qualified nail technician.

She has wanted to open a shop for some time, but had to wait for suitable premises to become available, as she says, Thame is a prosperous town and businesses tend to stay.

The opportunity arose to take over the premises at 7 Swan walk in the town centre. Hong secured a lease and proceeded to fit the shop out over the Christmas period ready for the January opening.

Hong said: “The business has been well received so far. The salon is very well appointed and is an ideal place to relax and spoil yourself.”

There are four tables serving customers for nail treatments and two pedicure chairs.

Thame Nails is open Mondays to Saturdays, 9.30am to 6.30pm. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Call 01844 261 888 and for more details on treatments and services visit https://thamenails.com/