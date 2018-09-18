Business will buzz as networking group launches in thame

Businesses should be truly buzzing when a new informal networking event is launched in Thame.

Business Buzz is to open its doors at the Black Horse on Thursday, October 4 and will be officially opened by Deputy Mayor of Thame, Cllr Linda Emery.

There is no membership to Business Buzz and the informal monthly meets are friendly and fun, take place in the heart of the town and attract attendees from a variety of industries.

The networking organisation is already established in across the region and in February regional lead Katrina Sargent launched events in Bicester and Banbury.

Katrina said: “We have been delighted with the turnout. There is always a great mix of local businesses and a fantastic atmosphere. People really seem to enjoy the relaxed format and make some great new connections.

“The way we structure the events means we attract a high amount of people new to the networking scene - there are no 60 second speeches which can be unappealing to some individuals. For just £5 on the door people can explore and identify opportunities that can positively impact their business. The environment allows conversations to flow naturally.”

Thame host James Brodie added: “I have been a fan of Business Buzz for quite some time, attending many of the events in other locations. It felt like a natural progression to take on the role of host and I have many clients in Thame and know a lot of people in the area. I am really excited to become part of the Buzz team.”

Founder Simon George says: “Business Buzz provides an environment for people to meet face to face on a regular basis. We believe business networking is a vital tool for all business and helps build trust amongst peers. I am constantly astounded with the stories we hear from our regular visitors gaining new business and tapping in to business support. Buzz provides the forum to share knowledge and ideas allowing businesses to thrive at a local level.”

Business Buzz will meet in Thame on the first Thursday of the month, between 10am and noon.

Business Buzz is sponsored and supported by JACKfm, B4 Magazine, Magenta Self Storage and A-Plan Insurance in Bicester.

If you are in business in Oxfordshire and want to know more please get in touch at katrina@business-buzz.org