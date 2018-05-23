Burglary at Aston Rowant Cricket Club

Thieves have made off with cash and drinks during a village raid.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the Aston Rowant Cricket Club, Chinnor Road, Aston Rowant.

The offenders gained entry to the cricket club after smashing a hole in the wall sometime between 9pm on Friday, May 18 and 7.20am on Saturday, May 19.

A quantity of cash and alcohol spirits were stolen.

If you saw any suspicious looking people or vehicles in the area or have any information relating to this incident, please call the police via the 24 hour non-emergency telephone number 101.

Alternatively, if you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.