Brigadier appointed as new deputy lieutenant for Oxfordshire

A new deputy lieutenant has been appointed for Oxfordshire.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Tim Stevenson, has appointed the new deputy to assist in the role of representing Her Majesty the Queen in the county.

The new deputy lieutenant is Brigadier Dennis Blease who lives in Longcot, near Faringdon.

Brigadier Blease served in the British Army for 36 years and retired in 2008.

During the latter part of his service he worked mainly with NATO, but also with the EU and UN.

Since retiring from the army he has worked as an independent consultant lecturing and advising on security and justice reform in developing countries.

Brigadier Blease has also combined active involvement in local matters within the Vale of White Horse with part-time doctoral studies at Cranfield University, Shrivenham, gaining his PhD this year.

Along with a number of formal tasks, Brigadier Blease will help to encourage and support all positive contributions to community life in Oxfordshire - particularly from volunteering activity of all kinds.

Deputy lieutenants are appointed for the contribution they have already made to the life of the county, and for their potential for contributing even more in their new role.

The current deputy lieutenants are drawn from all walks of life, displaying a wide range of different skills and experience.

Mr Stevenson said: “I am delighted to announce this new appointment to the existing group of dedicated deputy lieutenants.

“I know that Brigadier Blease will bring skill, commitment and enthusiasm to his new role. Oxfordshire will benefit greatly.