Boycie and his tales from life and times with the stars

An evening with a TV legend can be enjoyed in Thame next month.

Thame Players present ‘Only Fools and Boycie - an Evening With John Challis, on Sunday, October 14 at 7.45pm.

The show is an intimate evening with Only Fools And Horses actor John Challis.

Enjoy a very special evening with John Challis, one of the nation’s greatest comedy actors, best known as Boycie in BBC1’s Only Fools and Horses.

In this one-off show the national treasure will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his dazzling career.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in show business, he’ll be spilling the beans about Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst and friends and fellow performers like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best.

He’ll also recall tales from his time in Dr Who, Coronation Street and other TV classics.

Mr Challis will also meet fans after the show to sign autographs and pose for pictures, while signing copies of his autobiography, Being Boycie, and novel, Reggie: A Stag At Bay.

A spokesman for the players said: “This is a real coup to get John Challis in the Players Theatre in Thame as part of his UK tour.

“So join us for this very special evening and see the real man behind the legend. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

John Challis, born in 1942, is an English actor best known for portraying Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce in the long-running BBC television comedy series Only Fools and Horses and its sequel/spin-off The Green Green Grass. Since 2015, he has made guest appearances as ‘Monty Staines’ from the seventh series onwards in the hit ITV comedy Benidorm, later becoming a regular from series 10 in 2018.

His other television appearances include Dixon of Dock Green, The Sweeney, Doctor Who (The Seeds of Doom), Dracula, Beau Geste, Juliet Bravo, Coronation Street, Bloomers, Citizen Smith, Ever Decreasing Circles, Doctor Snuggles, Chance in a Million, The Bill, One Foot in the Grave, Open All Hours, The New Statesman, Don’t Wait Up, Soldier Soldier, Brass Eye, My Family, In Sickness and in Health, Last Of The Summer Wine, and Heartbeat.

He has also featured in a number of stage roles.

Tickets for the show in Thame are £17 available online from www.thameplayers.co.uk or Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228.