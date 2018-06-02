Boodlum Band arrive in Thame for quirky musical chaos

Something a little different will be featuring at the next edition of Thame’s First Thursday Music Club, on June 7 at the James Figg pub.

The Boodlum Band with their quirky style of musical chaos will be appearing.

Describing themselves as the ‘oldest boy band in the business’ gives you the idea of their zany humour. But be assured these highly talented musicians provide top quality music generously laced with laughter all the way. The band will be on stage around 9.30pm.

FTMC promises an eclectic night of music and other acts include Mikes Group Therapy, Ellie Ruddock, Bluejay, Steve Liddell and Mojo.

The club still offers the opportunity for artists to play live in front of a warm and appreciative audience, and maintains the ‘open mic’ section of the evening where slots will always be available in the first hour on a first come, first served basis with player sign-up by 7.30pm.

The club has a full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit (bring breakables) all set up on stage and ready to go. Admission is free.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/BoodlumBand/